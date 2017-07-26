25 July 2017

Nigeria: Police Arrest Certificate Forger

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Police Command Tuesday paraded a suspected fraudster, Dauda Julde, who specialised in forging certificates and identity cards of tertiary institutions in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Sokoto Tuesday, the command's Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Ibrahim, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was apprehended while in the process of printing fake certificates.

He disclosed that the command swung into action and arrested the suspect, following series of complaints of circulation of forged certificates by some tertiary institutions in the state.

"We received complaints from higher institutions due to the circulation of forged certificates and identity cards in the state. So, our men decided to take the bull by the horns in order to tackle the ugly trend by arresting the fraudster who specialised in printing such forged certificates,"he said.

Ibrahim stated that the suspect had been engaged in the fraudulent activity for the past two years, adding that Julde collects a minimum of N5,000 from his customers before forging the certificates.

