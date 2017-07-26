25 July 2017

South Africa: Mamoepa Family Touched By Tributes

Ronnie Mamoepa,left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.

The family of the late government communicator, Ronnie Mamoepa has expressed appreciation for the outpouring tributes from South Africans as well as the Presidency for declaring his funeral a Special Provincial Funeral.

"The Mamoepa family is deeply touched and humbled by this very special gesture by government, which represents a very special honour for Ronnie and for all of us who cherished him as a loving husband, father, brother and uncle," said family spokesperson, Groovin Nchabeleng.

Nchabeleng made the remarks during a media briefing to announce plans for the memorial service and funeral of the late Mamoepa. He died at a Tshwane hospital on Saturday.

Nchabeleng said that since Mamoepa, 56, passed away after battling with complications following a stroke in June, the family has been humbled and comforted by the extra ordinary outpouring of support and tributes to Mamoepa, from a broad spectrum of South Africans and interested persons and parties internationally.

"The family appreciates the various forms of affection with which news of Ronnie's passing has been met. The family also noted and welcomes various memorial events that are being held by government departments and other institutions and organisations."

Head of Communications at Gauteng Provincial Government, Thabo Masebe said that government will work with the family and give all necessary support to ensure that it gives Mamoepa the special honour, which he deserves.

The official memorial service would be held on Thursday at the Tshwane Events Centre.

The funeral service would be held on Saturday at the St Alban's Cathedral also in Tshwane.

Meanwhile, government will on Wednesday hold a memorial service in honour of the late Mamoepa.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will lead the service, which will be attended by government communicators and members of the media.

The service will start at 9am at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Tshwane.

