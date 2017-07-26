Ethiopia: Industrial Parks Key to Transform Economy, Livelihoods

The construction of Hawassa industrial park was remarkably completed within nine months

The aggressive development of industrial parks is a smart intervention to transform the rising Ethiopian economy and improve the livelihoods of the people, pertinent officials expressed conviction.

Industrial park development and expansion is not a single strategy to address the outstanding transformation challenges. Rather, it is a multifaceted approach to make the country a leading manufacturing hub in Africa by 2025, Ethiopian Investment Commission Deputy Commissioner Dr. Belachew Mekuria told The Ethiopian Herald.

While Industrial Parks Development Corporation was established to regulate the construction and administration work, the parks have been located along key economic corridors and connected to ports by roads and electric-powered railway lines with close proximity to high labor force pool, he elaborated.

Dr. Belachew noted that industrial parks development has been executed taking in to account various anchored principles.

He said: "The construction has been undertaking in the way that enables Ethiopia to have specialized industrial parks that would play greater roles in transforming the economy, raising foreign currency, developing human capacity and enhancing environmental sustainability."

The rationale for using the cluster approach in industrial park constructions is to enhance industrial parks supply chain and paving condition for them to exchange product and input.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO, Sisay Gemechu agreed with Dr. Belachew. He said that the cluster system has been making the Corporation's infrastructural and utility provision works cost-effective; easing the regulation and follow-ups.

While Kilinto Industrial Park has been made to specialized in pharmaceuticals, Bole Lemi I and II, Hawassa, Mekele and Kombolcha are engaged in textile and apparel industries, he added.

In like manners, the ongoing Debre Berhan and Arerti industrial parks would be engaged in agro-processing and building materials sectors respectively.

Concerning export, Dr. Belachew stated that the rationale to the current aggressive industrial parks development is also emanated from the desire to adjust the current trade imbalance in favor of imports.

"Industrial parks are essential to enhance Ethiopia's export performance by enabling the country supply quality products to the international market," he elaborated.

The Deputy Commissioner further noted that most of the industrial parks are set to be export processing zones fully engaged in exporting high-end products to the international market thereby enhancing country's foreign currency earnings.

Plan was also set to generate up to one billion USD from Hawassa Industrial Park within 18 months.

The greatest role industrial parks would play is easing bureaucratic and infrastructural shortcomings investors in Ethiopia have been encountering during the operation phase, Dr. Belachew stressed.

The industrial parks providing investors with land, sheds, utilities and infrastructural facilities as well as one-stop shop service that have been evidently successful in enhancing flow of foreign direct investment to the country, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said: "Due to the presence of industrial parks, we have seen a remarkable progress in luring FDI and a growing number of companies made decision to invest here after their first visit with the industrial parks. Now we have turned our attention to attract anchor companies and make the country Africa's investment hub."

Sources indicated that globally Ethiopia has become the second largest destination for textile and garment investment next to Vietnam.

Corporation CEO, Sisay Gemechu stated that industrial parks have also a greater role in providing jobs for the youth and helping them to change their livelihoods.

Currently over 36,000 citizens, women with a significant proportion, have been employed in the Bole Lemi I, Eastern Industrial Zone as well as Hawassa Industrial Park, he added.

Furthermore, Mekelle and Kombolcha industrial parks are expected to employ 20, 000 and 10,000 employees respectively.

"Due to the labor-intensive nature of textile and garment industries, many young people, women with remarkable share, have got jobs and improving their livelihoods. More jobs are also in the pipeline for the youth in the ongoing industrial parks," Sisay added.

Industrial parks would play a pivotal role in supporting country's vision of transforming its agrarian economy to industry by creating a strong link between the two sectors, said Dr. Belachew.

He added that the parks are essential to shift the labor force burden of agriculture to industry and make the farming more efficient and mechanized while build the capacity of industrial labors.

Corporation's CEO, Sisay for his part indicated international experiences have been examined before the commencement of industrial parks to make them aligned with country's climate resilient green economy.

"Industrial parks are maintaining high environmental standards through the use of renewable energy and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology," he added.

Industrial parks expansion has also a role for the growth of urbanization. The construction and expansion of infrastructural facilities such as roads, railways and airport nearby parks attract large and permanent settlements thereby triggered the creation of new towns, the CEO elaborated.

Dr. Belachew affirmed Sisay's idea, he said the inauguration of Hawassa Airport coupled with construction of new hotels and other service providing institutions, which all come after the commencement of the Industrial Park is the manifestation for industrialization leads to urbanization.

"Besides their economic outcomes, industrial parks have also social benefits in enhancing feminization of the public space, engaging more female in factories and changing their livelihoods that would in turn help the society led a civilized way of life," the Deputy Director noted.

The industrial parks development is among the key priorities of the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II) period and so far Bole Lemi I and Hawassa Industrial Parks have been fully operational.

While the construction of Makalle and Kombolcha Industrial Parks have been fully completed, Adama and Dire Dawa are expected to be inaugurated at the beginning of the coming Ethiopian year of which Arerti, Bole Lemi II, Debre Brehan and other industrial parks are in different levels of construction, Sisay emphasized.