Ethiopia: Unearthing Ethiopia's Industrialists

editorial

For a country like Ethiopia - with an economy that is largely dependent on agriculture and a population with low purchasing power - small-scale industries should play a key role in it's path towards industrialization.

According to Solomon Wole, who did a thesis on "The State of Small-scale Industries in Ethiopia", the development of small-scale industries have a number of advantages, including assisting in coping with growing unemployment given that the capital required per job is relatively small and the fact that such industries are easier to setup many industries in many regions with relatively smaller investment. But most importantly, small-scale manufacturing industries can serve as a breeding ground for the growth of industrialists and entrepreneurship.

Noticing the number of advantages developing small-scale industries provide in facilitating industrial development in a developing country, Ethiopia has already embarked on a plan that aims at putting small and medium scale industries as the basis of the pyramid for its industrialization plan - the basis where the best and future leading industrialists and entrepreneurs move up the ladder to build the industry of the country; and the basis where Ethiopia's version of Henry Ford, Carnegie will be nurtured to take over the mantle once country's plan of transferring into an industry based economy is fulfilled.

What history has taught us is that there are always pioneers in any field that jump-start things in said field to be the guide and set the standard of excellence for others to emulate or follow - that is how a tradition of excellence is created in most fields in any country.

Coming to Ethiopia's industry, or more precisely, its plans of industrialization, so far, the results have not been as expected, as per the government. Many factors have been mentioned for the outcome, but it can safely be said that it hasn't been helped with an emergence of future industrial leaders. So, rightfully, the country has looked at its small scale industries to stimulate and support entrepreneurial development, thereby industrialists.

Countries become great industrial nations not only because of their wealth (natural resources), but the dearth of industrialist with entrepreneurial talent with which they are endowed. The choices made by an industrialist/entrepreneur at different stages of the development of an industry are the key elements that contributes to industrial growth, or for the growth of any other enterprise for that matter. And small-scale industries sector serve as a nursery for nurturing, stimulating and promoting future industrialists, and as a catalyst of industrial growth of a nation.

The pivotal role small-scale manufacturing industries have in nurturing new breed of pioneers and leaders of Ethiopia's industry, who are markedly different from the leaders of traditional industry, is not lost on the government of Ethiopia. The Federal Small & Medium Manufacturing Industries Development Agency - the government body mandated to facilitate the growth of small and medium scale manufacturing industries in the country - aims to provide the nursery for future pioneer Ethiopian industrialist.

Given that investing in the service sector and other line of business is thought by many of the local investors as more profitable and conducive, there has been a tendency of preferring the aforementioned sectors ahead of the industry. It is usually thought of as a very complicated sector with relatively fewer return, at least in terms of the time table it takes to return profit to the investor.

Therefore, there needs to be extensive work done in raising awareness of local investors of the benefits and privilege of investing in the industry sector. For the people of the Agency, this has been and is being done in all parts of the country, with successful results so far. According to them, there have been a rise in the number of people involved in the small and medium scale manufacturing sectors as a result to this effort. They highlight the spike in the number of participants at the annual bazaar and exhibition the Agency hosts.

The other work the government does in this regard is the annual award it gives out to outstanding entrepreneurial and innovative ideas at ministerial level. It is thought that such recognition will not only stimulate entrepreneurial development, but also encourage the next generation to follow in the footsteps of the awarded.

All in all, the emergence of industrialists and development of entrepreneurship is considered as an engine of growth to accelerate the overall industrial and economic growth of a country. In fact, industrial development could not prosper without the development of skilled and trained entrepreneurship. Therefore, the government should further push its commitment in supporting small and medium scale industries unearth capable industrialists that would facilitate the success of the industrial parks and help the country achieve its industrialization plan. But, it is not only the task of the government, but the general public as well, as future capable industries does not come out of nowhere, but come up from the society. Both the government and public should work hand in hand to enshrine an 'industrial mentality' within schools, the youth and the business circle.