South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Suspects After Another Cash in Transit Heist

Neslpruit — Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a group of eight to ten men who carried out another cash-in-transit heist this afternoon at approximately 13:30, on the N4 Road, between Kanyamazane and Matsulu.

According to information at police disposal, a cash-in-transit vehicle was coming from Matsulu/Malelane direction towards Kanyamazane/Nelspruit direction when a group of men travelling in four vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz, a small unidentified bakkie, two BMWs grey and white in colour and, purporting to be overtaking, suddenly opened fire on the cash van. It was forced to come to a complete stop where after the group of men stormed the cash van forcing both the driver and his companion out of the vehicle. The suspects then blasted the safe open utilising explosives, helped themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the scene in the same vehicles. Police are looking at the possibilities of it being one and the same group that hit a cash van around the Lydenburg/Sabie area yesterday morning.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is highly perturbed by these acts that seem well organised and are so daring in nature. "We are engaging with the private security fraternity, especially those dealing in cash-in-transit to relook into their operations as to what worked in the past and where are the loopholes currently", said the Provincial Commissioner.

Any person with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Zephaniah Phiri at 082 449 0339 or to call the SAPS Crime Line number 08600 10111.