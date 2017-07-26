Ethiopia: Ministry Eyeing Capacity Building for Quality Education

The government is commited to ensure higher education quality

Ministry of Education said particular attention has been given to build teachers' capacity to ensure quality of education in institutions of higher learning.

Higher Education State Minister Dr. Samuel Kefele told The Ethiopian Herald that ensuring quality of education in universities and other higher learning institutions is among the key priorities of GTP II education goals.

Stating teachers' capacity building programmes have core values to attain quality in higher education Dr. Samuel noted that annually multimillion Birr budget is allocated to enrol university teachers in local and foreign educational institutions for post-graduate studies.

According to him, in the next Ethiopian academic year over 4,000 and 2,000 university teachers would enrol for second degree and PhD programmes respectively.

"Ministry of Education recruit and teach graduates from the 2014/15 batch in second degrees for the newly built 11 universities that would commence service in next Ethiopian academic year." Dr. Samuel added.

The State Minister stated that new teachers with first degree would not allow to teach in universities after 2019/20 academic year while the existing first degree holders enroll for post-graduate studies.

Information obtained from Ministry of Education indicated that a plan is set to enable 70 percent of university teachers have second degrees and the rest graduated with PhD starting from stated academic year.

Furthermore, first generation universities would be arranged to offer post-graduate courses while the rest enroll under-graduate students.

Dr. Samuel said direction has been set to guide the selection of university presidents, vice-presidents and other high-level executives and evaluate their performance in ensuring quality education.

According to the State Minister, effective utilization of educational materials and supply including books, reference materials and laboratory equipment have also been implemented to attain quality of education in universities.

In terms of curriculum, Dr. Samuel indicated that universities applied student-oriented educational approach by offering modular courses to assess students' performance in continuous manner.

Claiming educational quality has not been attained overnight, the State Minister noted that country's ever-expanding industrialization manifests the success gained in higher education quality.

He said: "Ethiopia's fast industrialization is partly a result of university graduates working in their areas of studies. The graduates' ability and commitment to perform given tasks also witnesses government's efforts to ensure education quality has borne fruits."