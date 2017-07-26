Ethiopia: Industry, Technology Nexus Expediting Industrialization

Efforts are underway to build the capacity of small and medium manufacturing industries at federal level by transferring technology either through training, or consulting, Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industries Development Agency said.

Engineer Getachew Tesgaye, Product and Technology Development Support Director with the Agency said: "We adopt, modify or transfer the initial technology or prototype of import substitute products. And then we transfer the modified/adopted prototype to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, where they transfer the applied technology to the relevant small and medium enterprises through training."

The Agency provides technological support to small-scale manufacturing industries through its technological workshop that house prototype machines that ranges from easy to use small sugarcane cruncher to hand small textile weaving machine.

There are as many as 90 light manufacturing machineries in the Agency's premises where prospective industrialists, entrepreneurs and innovators can experiment, train and learn from. Such low-cost technology transfer - like the lights the agency is doing - has been very helpful for small manufacturers by making their production process consume less time and capital.

At ministerial level, the government has a national plan and policy to select and adopt appropriate and effective foreign technologies in order to build technological capability that enables the development of small, medium and large industries.

Although Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) works mainly by focusing on medium and large scale industries, it also works to solve industrial problems small-scale industries face, says Mulugeta Wube, Director of Manufacturing Technology Transfer and Development with the Ministry.

"One way we support the small scale industries is identifying their technological gaps and assembling a product or prototype that aims to help solve those deficiencies, and then produce in bulk."

This goes parallel to the type of support the Agency provides. While the Ministry provides assembled prototypes that are designed based on assessed and identified technological gaps in these industries, the Agency transfers technology from a prototype machine it believes will help facilitate the industries' growth.

It mostly streamline areas/sectors that have been prioritized by the government to facilitate its industrialization plan.

"There are areas that need attention. We are working around textile. In addition to this, there are some machines in agro-processing that we have adopted. So, our focus hoovers in these areas." He also adds that the Agency helps innovators turn their innovative ideas into reality with low cost. However, the Agency do this only if the ideas match with the priority areas.

According to the Agency people, they are looking to further elevate the technological support the Agency provide to the S&Ms. There is a plan to setup center of excellence within TVET institutions across the country so that there will be a real nexus between technological transfer and practicality.

Agency Director Asfaw Abebe says the centers are creativity and knowledge hubs where huge innovative and creative ideas are entertained; various knowledge, skill, innovative ideas converge; and where technology transfer take place. He adds that it is a nationwide program and the Agency plans to duplicate lessons that are taken from these centers to the others.

The other peculiar feature of this program is that the centers take into account the specialties of the institution - like if it is in garment, leather and so on. So far 21 training facilities have been selected with works getting underway, and it is also believed that the programme will help in scaling-up TVET institutions in the process since they will be upgraded to fit the medium scale industries.

For instance, in Addis Ababa one TVET institution in Gulele and another one in Nefasilk are selected for this same purpose.

There are also other governmental efforts to boost the technological capacity of small scale industries that are being undertaken - the University-Industry Linkage and Technology Transfer programme is one.

This scheme, which is expected to encourage technology transfer through both formal and informal channels, is structured under national, district and sub-district level all around the country

In this regard, Mulugeta points out that the platform affords the opportunity for universities (along with research institutes and TVETs) to look closely at problems small scale industries encounter and provide them solution. Most importantly, it would give them a chance to get practical and technical advantages, which they wouldn't have got anywhere else.

"For instance, there has been the same kind of linkage to solve industrial problems between Hawassa University and a soap factory near Hawassa, and between Mekelle and Kombollcha universities and nearby textile factories."

Mulugeta concedes that huge outcome have not come out of the project as of yet, but he believes that it is understandable given that the project is only in its second year. He continued to say that the project will continue and eventually gain the capability to fully solve issues facing the industry sector.

In general, it is expected that such diffusion of technologies into small scale industries will help with the country's general plan of industrialization and sustainable development.

Asfaw believes that such low-cost and practical technological transfer show that the country can lay the basis for its industrialization through its small and medium industries. He also believes that it helps to start a broad-based industry that focuses on small and medium woredas. "We will be a manufacturing hub of Africa," Mulugeta underscored.