Ethiopia: Please for Attention

Have you ever heard of experts talking about dried out of water bodies due to human activities? This may seem difficult to accept for the people who have no connection with lakes. However, those people who rely on lakes for their livelihoods could witness this scenario unfolding.

This is true for people residing around Lake Hawassa and experiencing its day to day menace. The Lake which a sanctuary for fascinating birds and is a habitant for diversified aquatic floras and faunas, is severely threatened due to human activities that its water level has been dropping alarmingly.

Experts, stakes and dwellers talk of the ecological threat that the Lake has encountered with in fear and anxiety.

Lake Hawassa, which is located in the main Rift Valley, about 275km southwards from the capital with a surface elevation of 1,686 m above sea level and a maximum depth of 21m, is in a real threat. The ecological threat of the Lake is worrying dwellers whose lives are directly or indirectly interconnected with it, environmentalists, experts and lake admirers.

"The Lake is everything for us. We live and work here. Our earning is entirely dependent on the income generated from fishing and boat renting. The Lake is a reason for our existence," said Emush Wolansa Hawassa Lake Boat Recreation PLC Chairman.

The ecological threat of the lake is a catastrophic not only for members of the Association but also for dwellers, he added.

"We have already established a strong bond with the Lake. Our Association generates income through serving fried fish for tourists and it is also means of living for hundreds of people," said Temesgen Wolka Andinet Youth Recreational Association Chairman.

The Lake is a home for various kind of fish, aqua plants, bird species including pelicans, storks, herons, hammerkops, sea eagles, kingfishers, hippo colonies and other water animals.

The Lake, however, is encountering challenges that endanger its future existence. The water is polluted severely and aquatic animals and plants have appeared to be declining from day to day. This would risk those people whose lives are established on the Lake. Besides the threat would cause undesirable impacts in the country's ecological and economic benefits, he said.

Underscoring that he has been conducting various studies on rift-valley lakes, Hawassa University Biology Department Head Dr. Girma Tilahun said Lake Hawassa is a symbolic tower for Hawassa town. It is unthinkable to see the town with the absence of the Lake. However, the speedy expansion of township, industry and tourism development are putting the lake in danger.

Dr. Girma agreed the economic importance of industrial expansion, township and tourism. He says: "Expansion of industries, township and tourism unquestionably have substantial economic growth that can not be put aside, but there is need to design a mechanism that could execute both without inflicting any harm to the lake."

The Lake is a home for various species of plants, aquatic animals dominated by bird sanctuary. Especially, the 'Qorosso fish, which is liked by visitors, is one of the endowments of the Lake. Drying up means losing all these natural resources, he added.

The land which is holding water and serving as a source of water is now shrinking and declining due to wastes thrown into it, and the expansion of town, it is in greater tendency to be polluted. The grass and shrubberies grown around the Lake are also narrowing its size.

For instance, 'Cheleleke Lake' which was 14.5 square kilo meters deep some 40 years ago, has now shown a great decline and reached below 100 meter square approaching to dry out, he elucidated.'

Noticing that enormous people have no idea about Lake 'Cheleleke', Dr. Girma said the Lake has been a tributary to Hawassa Lake. These days, it has reached in a position where it is invisible to take its picture from satellite. "The depletion of Lake 'Cheleleke' is an ecological threat to Lake Hawassa," he further said.

The Hawassa University has already begun various tasks. It has been participating through conducting researches focusing on problems related to development opportunities which come to the town.

The problems should be addressed carefully. The studies should be conducted in an organized manner at the grass root level. For this to happen, coordination is critical. The supervision and follow-up work should also be sustained steadily. "The threat is already there. we should act now. If we hesitate on the matter, we could not pay the sacrifice it requires," Dr. Girma stressed.

Hawassa Lake Lovers Association President Professor Zenabu Gebremariam said that the protection and conservation tasks of the lake are not left to the government alone. The society should take part on the matter. For this to happen, the Association is serving as a bridge between the government and the public at large through mobilizing the public and urging the government to give due emphasis to the issue of the lake.

Equally, it has planned to discuss with investors on a way developing factories' waste management and disposal strategies. It also intends to conduct and researches and presenting findings to state government, Prof. Zenabu said.

The Association has a vision to restore the lake to its previous state, the President said adding that however protecting ecological threat and make it conducive shelter for biodiversity is largely the responsibility of all.

South Nations Nationalities and Peoples State Environment Protection Authority General Director Samuel Qeqebo on his part said various tasks has been carried out to prevent the lake from such siltation, over exploitation of fish and dumping of wastes, and rescue biodiversity.

Underscoring that efforts have been made in collaboration with Rift Valley Lakes Irrigation Authority and the Oromia State Government to prevent land degradation, he said, adding that implementation of the solution requires coordinated efforts of all stockholders.

Sura Takele, an employee at Haile Resort on his part said the resort is aggressively working to protect the lake from pollution. Besides making every day follow up and supervision, it has been conducting permanent rescuing works every two weeks.

The resort builds the shore of the lake to protect it from various wastes and siltation. However, as he uttered, the effort is not enough. Rather, it requires concerted efforts of all. It is also essential to work in collaboration with the' Association of Hotels found around the lake.

As it is well known, Lake Hawassa is found at lowland catchment area. Because of this, it is highly exposed to pollution. The grass, which is planted at the shore of the lake, is now expanding and narrowing the width of the lake. The siltation that came to the lake assisted with the flood is also influencing the lake negatively.

Lake Hawassa, as all agreed, is a blessing for the people who are attaching their daily lives with it. What is more, the Lake is one of the tourist destinations that generates significant economic benefit to the country. The investment activities (hotels and resorts) constructed around the Lake are also the other sources of income for nation. If the Lake is not there, it is dubious to obtain such huge economic benefit.

The Lake, as it is aforementioned above, is in a threat. Including various aquatic animals and plants, the lives of thousands of people whose earning established on the Lake, are in risk.

Indeed, these days various activities are undertaken. To mention few though it is established recently, the Hawassa Lake Lovers Association, Haile resort and other public and private organizations, concerned individuals have been conducting considerable activities but that is insufficient in comparison to the magnitude of the problem. There is need to strengthened efforts in more concerted manner so as to effectively secure the Lake and restore it to its previous state.

In this regard, the society has immense role in rescuing the lake. Particularly, raising public awareness about the threat is crucial. As the plastic bags and bottles that are piled up around the Lake have potential to bedraggled the place and pollute the water, ways of managing wastes should also be considered and explained thoroughly. Most importantly, creating a sense of ownership within the public is decisive. To this effect, it is mandatory to work on the attitude of the generation at grass root level.