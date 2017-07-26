Ethiopia: Glorious Ethio-Turkish Relations

The Ethio-Turkish relationship is flourishing to a new dimension in the areas of investment, trade, development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and cooperation in the international arena. The Ethiopian Herald has had a short stay with the Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Fatih ULUSOY concerning these issues.

What is the current status of the Ethio-Turkey relations?

Turkey and Ethiopia have a very longstanding partnership. And presently it has grown more than ever. Ethiopia is one of the important partners of Turkey in the African continent, and also at multilateral global affairs.

Presently, we have a number of bilateral issues to deal with. The initial investment area of Turkey in Ethiopia has been in the textile sector. However, currently many Turkish investors are doing businesses in various new areas and we have over 165 investment companies here in Ethiopia.

Pertaining to the trade relations with Ethiopia, these days, our trade volume has reached over 440 million USD, and this economic partnership, we hope, have the potential to grow in the coming years.

Parallel to economic engagements, we are highly involved in development projects and humanitarian aid programs.

Turkey's approach in these areas has to do with its aspiration to see a balanced development projects and humanitarian relations with Ethiopia. Therefore, the Turkish Development Agency- TIKA runs a lot of development projects, and at the same time it tries to support Ethiopian humanitarian emergencies.

During last year's El'Nino induced drought, we have organized different humanitarian activities and aid campaigns to support the drought affected areas.

One of the humanitarian supports was the one which was organized by Turkish community here and delivered to needy people in Afar State. The Turkish Red Crescent also provided humanitarian supports last October to the aforementioned state. And this year, TIKA has handed over some humanitarian aids to Ethiopian Somali State.

On the development side, TIKA is undertaking important projects in this country. The first one is the restoration of the King Nejashi Tomb in Tigrai state. Currently, 85 per cent of the restoration of the tomb is completed.

Hopefully, this site will be open shortly and show conspicuously the longstanding interreligious harmony and culture of tolerance. Upon its completion, unquestionably, it will trigger tourist inflow and religious pilgrimages to Ethiopia. We are very happy to contribute our share in the country's tourism.

Another important project done by TIKA is the restoration of the old Ottoman consulate building in Harar. The restoration activity is presently finalized.

Furthermore, TIKA is supporting Ethiopia by undertaking various development activities, including equipping schools and health centers with state-of-the-art technological and medical equipment respectively.

Similarly, we also provide support to people with some disabilities. These all show that the Turkish people are always keen to support their Ethiopian brothers all the time. The Turkish government every year offers between 85 to 90 scholarship to Ethiopians experts at different levels of skills and knowledge.

On the political level, we have very similar views on many thematic and global issues. In the level of international elections, Ethiopia and Turkey support each other. As the result, I can say that the current level of relationship between Turkey and Ethiopia is at the highest level and is expected to be much better in the future.

What are the major items Turkey is importing from Ethiopia, and exporting to Ethiopia?

Turkey mainly imports agricultural products from Ethiopia such as coffee, sesame and other oil seeds. And Ethiopia imports a lot of machinery, agricultural equipment, some parts of autos and steel from Turkey. We are promoting trade and investment between the two countries through increasing the number of business delegations.

From the perspective of the Turkish government, we encourage a lot of business communities here and in Turkey to organize business-to-business forums with their Ethiopian counterparts. By doing this, both parties can learn about the nature of businesses of the two countries.

We try to attract and grab Turkey's investors, who know little about Ethiopia, by disseminating pertinent information towards its untapped investment opportunities. We also encourage people to pay visits to Ethiopia.

As a result, we are able to establish good contact with the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association to organize business forum in Turkey.

I visited different parts of Ethiopia. And I also tried to visit the chamber and sectoral associations of respective states. Similar to that of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations, I encouraged them to organize business delegations to Turkey.

So we are thriving to a new momentum, a new environment to increase our bilateral trade and on this aspects, an Ethiopian delegation visited Turkey and deliver fruitful and explanatory meeting. This will hopefully create a new opening to the Ethio-Turkish relations. Thus, I can assure that we have the potential to increase our trade volume by ten fold.

On the investment sides, currently, Turkish investment in Ethiopia reaches around 2.5 billion USD. This number is mainly due to the Turkish investments in textile business. However, currently we are witnessing new Turkish investors in different fields.

We have to remind ourselves that each investor in this country also serve as an ambassador of Ethiopia to bring more investments into the country.

The Turkish Business in Ethiopia is going smoothly, and investors are sharing their experiences to their counterparts at home stressing Ethiopia's untapped potential for investment.

So I am expecting a good future and more Turkish investors to come to Ethiopia in different fields like agroindustry, construction materials, furniture, manufacturing of shoes, health materials and sanitary products and in renewable energy. Most importantly, many Turkish companies are more interested to do business in Ethiopia in the field of renewable energy.

The visit of President Dr. Mulatu Teshome in last February is an important milestone to our relations. During his visit, the President had the opportunity to get together with important Turkish business persons. Following the discussion, many investors have initiated contact with us to identify the investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Turkey has 165 investors in Ethiopia. The major areas of investments since recent past has been textile. There are also companies in the manufacturing of electric cables and other small and medium size enterprises. But from now onward, it is time for big investors to come to Ethiopia in the filed of renewable energy, construction sector, textile etc ... So, I am quite hopeful that the Ethio-Turkish economic ties will further strengthen in trade and investments in the future.

Is there any effort made by the Turkish Embassy here to promote Ethiopian Products in the Turkish market?

What we are doing regarding this issue is encouraging the business people of both countries. we also facilitate and arrange business trips.

Up to now, the top exports of Ethiopia to Turkey are agricultural products. However, from now on we try to promote other businesses and increase country's export items.

At what level is the development cooperation between the two countries currently at?

As mentioned earlier, Turkey's policy in this regard focuses on having a very good balance between development and humanitarian activities. Whenever there is a need for humanitarian aid, we will always be by your side. Not only this, but we need to assist the nation through building resilience for potential humanitarian crisis.

In this regard, I want to admire and appreciate the authorities of the incumbent government, especially for the endeavors they made last year in dealing with the effects of the El Nino induced drought. It was a big success.

So, we really admire that effort. I also appreciate the government and its authorities because when we have meetings with them, they always highlight the importance of building resilience. They look at long term solutions. Due to this, we fully support Ethiopian government's approach, which we believe is at the right direction in various development efforts.

Let me share one fact here. In the early months of this year when the Ethiopian delegation visited Turkey in order to share experience about Turkey's strategic food resolves, the delegations assured that Turkey is always willing to support Ethiopia in ensuring food resolves.

Turkey is supporting a number of development projects. For instance, last year, Turkey had supported some schools in Afar region through TIKA. In Assosa, we have supported people with disabilities. And this year, TIKA is working on a project that is designed to bring change in the lives of women by offering manufacturing materials so as to produce different types of handmade products.

The women will get the required training and follow up by Turkish trade experts. With this strategy, TIKA is working in full capacity to reach out different parts of Ethiopia.

It has also set plans to deliver educational materials to some schools in Addis Ababa this year. Turkey will always remain on the side of Ethiopian development path.

Turkey passed through the same development path that Ethiopia is going now. We have experienced challenges that may occur during a development journey and we learned the solutions how to overcome. And now we are more than happy to share our development experience with Ethiopia.

Anything more you want to add regarding the Ethio-Turkish relations?

The two countries have now established strong relations. It is not like any other. The fact that both countries were there for each other during hard times is a show of the real friendship that exist between the two.

In good times countries obviously have good relations. However, ours is something special. To give an example, last year when Turkey faced one of its darkest moment, when Fethullah Gullen Terrorist Organization (FETO) perpetrated a coupe attempt, Ethiopia was one of the first countries to show strong solidarity to the people and government of Turkey.

And at the end of 2016, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn kindly assured the FETO run schools in Ethiopia will be transferred to Turkish Maarif Foundation; and this was also confirmed by the President Dr. Mulatu Teshome.

We know that Ethiopia will always be with us. And on the Turkish side when the difficult times happened in Ethiopia in last October, we all got together with Turkish investors and they all confirmed with out any hesitation to stay in Ethiopia and assured to increase their investments with more motivations.

Even after the incidences, we have seen that new investors are still coming to Ethiopia. These all demonstrate the strong relations between Turkey and Ethiopia.

In Turkey there is the newly established Maarif Foundation. This is established to take over all the FETO's schools world wide.

FETO is existed in more than 150 countries. To get rid off this terrorist organization, we have passed through difficulties.

However we do not want to see any more damage in any other countries due to this terrorist organization. Maarif has started its activities in many countries. So far, Maarif took over FETO's schools in more than six countries and agreed with 25 countries in Africa. By the beginning of the up coming academic calendar, which is September, Maarif will start to administer the schools in Ethiopia.

We understand this is very important as FETO is a threat not only to Turkey but to any other countries where it resides including Ethiopia.

Once the schools have transferred to Maarif, I assure the parents and students of the schools will be honored with pure academic education rather than a doctrine like as it was given by FETO. We do not want our Ethiopian brothers and sisters to be affected by that terrorist doctrine.

The tuition fees will go down, Ethiopian teachers salary will be increased and the schools will be refurnished with new technological equipment. In addition, Maarif Foundation will open additional schools in other parts of Ethiopia which are found in need. Maarif Foundation will introduce new investments in the filed of education.

Turkey also aspires to introduce health tourism. Turkey has made huge progress in the health sector in the last 15-20 years. We have now state-of-the-art hospitals which can make any kind of surgery. And Ethiopia sends many patients to other countries. We will work with Ethiopia on this issue. On the coming September we will have the launching ceremony for this modality.

Finally, I want to thank The Ethiopian Herald and I wish success for the Ethiopian media industry.