South Africa: King Williams Town FCs Unit Secures Lengthy Sentence for Offender

press release

King Williams Town — The Eastern Cape SAPS has welcomed the sentencing and conviction of Sibusiso Nduneni (30) who was handed twenty two years imprisonment by Zwelitsha Regional Court on Friday, 21 July 2017.

The conviction follows after the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit members worked tirelessly in investigating the case and managed to apprehend the suspect. The suspect sexually assaulted a 36 year old mentally challenged woman in Ngqwele Location outside King Williams Town in December 2015. He was immediately arrested on the same day and first appeared at Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on 14th December 2015. He was granted R500.00 bail with conditions. In June 2016 the case was transferred to Zwelitsha Regional Court where he appeared several times.

He was supposed to appear in court for sentencing on Thursday 20 July 2017 but he failed to attend and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Magistrate. The Detectives arrested him on the same day (Thursday 20 July 2017) and he appeared in court the next morning. He was sentenced and convicted to twenty two years imprisonment for Rape at Zwelitsha Regional Court on Friday (21 July 2017).

The Commander for King Williams Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Zitulele Mahlambeni commended the sterling investigative work by the investigating officer that led to the harsh conviction and sentencing of the accused. He said that the sentence will definitely send the message that the law will deal harshly with perpetrators of crime.