25 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ASA Add Members to Team SA for IAAF World Champs

Three athletes have been added to Team South Africa going the IAAF World Championships in London, England scheduled for August 4 to 13.

The addition follows an invitation from the International Association of Athletics Federations for SA to enter 4x400m Women team.

The new names are Justine Palframan, Gena Lofstrand and Ariane Nel, making the final team 26 athletes.

Palframan has also been entered in the 200m Women event, while Lofstrand has been submitted for the 800m Women contest. Nel will turn out only in the relay.

Caster Semenya, who has been entered in the individual 800m and 1 500m events, has also been selected for the relay, along with 400m hurdler Wenda Nel. Both athletes were included in the initial team.

"We are proud to announce the additional names into our final team for these championships," said ASA President, Aleck Skhosana.

"We believe that this is one of our strongest teams ever for a global championship in recent years, with the selectors having focused on excellence in our team.

"We wish each athlete the best of luck and we trust they will be able to perform at their best at one of the highest stages of international athletics."

Team South Africa leaves next Monday, July 31 via the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

