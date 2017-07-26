South Africa: Illegal Firearms Recovered At Kwamashu Hostel

press release

On Saturday, 22 July 2017 the members on foot patrol arrested two suspects aged 23 and 44 years who were found in possession of unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition at hostel. The members were following up information about illegal firearms in two places at the hostel and their quick reaction bears fruit when they recovered these firearms and arrested two suspects. A third suspect (27) was arrested on Friday, 21 July 2017 at Jabula road at KwaMashu hostel. All recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other violent attacks or murders in and around hostels in Durban. Arrested suspects appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court yesterday facing possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa encouraged the members to continue with their good work in bringing peace at KwaMashu hostel and arresting those found in possession of unlicensed firearms. "I appeal to the residents of hostel to help us by exposing those criminals who are hiding at hostel and who are armed with illegal firearms. It is our duty to react to any information given to us by the community and arrest those involved. Anyone who wish to remain anonymous can do so but can contact our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 when giving information, he said.