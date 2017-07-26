South Africa: Two Business Robbery Swiftly Arrested in Wartburg Area

press release

Swift reaction by Wartburg police led to the arrest of two suspects few minutes after committing business robbery. Third suspect is still at large after he managed to escape the arrest. Arrested suspects aged 25 and 34 years will appear in the New Hanover Magistrate's Court today.

On 23 July 2017 at 16:45, three suspects allegedly entered business premises at Wartburg area and pointed the owner with a firearm. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, airtime vouchers and cellphones before they fled the scene. Local police were alerted and immediately responded to a robbery in progress. The first suspect was arrested at the scene and the second suspect was arrested in the nearby sugarcane fields where he was hiding. The third suspect managed to evade the arrest. The members recovered gas airgun suspected to be used during robbery, knife, pepper spray, hammer, gloves and an axe.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their outstanding work for apprehending the suspects who committed business robbery in the area. Our police officers will always be vigilant and react immediately when responding to any violent situation where lives of other people will be in danger. We are surely but steadily making a progress in arresting these suspects who are involved in business robberies in the province," he said.