Ghana: President of Malta Arrives in Accra for a Three-Day State Visit

press release

President of Malta, Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, arrived in Accra on Tuesday to begin a 3-day working visit to the country.

The President, who was accompanied by her spouse, Edgar Preca, was met at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Briefing journalists, Mrs. Coleiro Preca, who was also accompanied by varied businessmen and women, said they were in the country to explore business opportunities and also strengthened the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

On his part, Dr. Bawumia said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government was business friendly, adding that its policies were geared towards creating an enabling environment for the private sector to grow.

He entreated businessmen from Malta to invest in Ghana either directly or partner Ghanaian businessmen.

The Vice President said Ghana's political stability was unmatched in the sub-region, noting that the country prides itself of its hospitality and peaceful nature, which he said made it a suitable investment destination.

Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca is expected to meet the President Akufo-Addo tomorrow 26th July, 2017 at the Flagstaff House.

She and her spouse would also visit Kumasi on Thursday, July 27, where she is expected to pay a call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, and visit the Hope X Change Medical Centre, an 80-bed hospital initiated by Malta.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)