Zambian Chevening Scholars Donate to Charity

London — The Acting High Commissioner Andrew Hamilton has commended the Zambian Chevening Alumni for donating eight (8) computers and a financial donation to a charity in Lusaka.

The donation to Dorothy's Dream, a community school for underprivileged children in Chainda, Lusaka, is part of the many activities that Chevening Alumni, a body of scholars who where sponsored by the British Government to study in the UK, has planned to support communities and contribute to Zambia's development.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Acting High Commissioner Andrew Hamilton said:

"I am delighted to see Zambians who have studied at top UK universities using not only their skills and knowledge acquired to contribute significantly to Zambia's development but also supporting their local communities through volunteerism, a culture that is common both in the UK and Zambia."

"The UK has a global reputation for excellence in the field of education and skills, rooted in our centuries-old yet forward-looking educational system. It's a tradition of learning that we continue to share with the world, including Zambia. It is gratifying to see Zambian future leaders who spent time studying in UK contributing to such a worthwhile cause."

Mr Hamilton said one of the Information Technology (IT) experts from among the Chevening Alumni has volunteered to train pupils and staff at the school so that they are empowered with IT skills that will enable them to use the computers effectively.

