Nigeria: Protest Rocks Ekiti Federal Varsity Over Alleged Extortion

Ado-Ekiti — Protest on MOday rocked the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) as students barricaded the main gate of the institution to protest

over alleged extortion by a member of the management and Acting-Dean, Students' Affairs.

The students alleged that the sum of N500 was collected from some students in the name of organising tutorials for them without issuing receipts.

The protesters prevented members of staff who were coming to the office for normal business of the day from gaining access to their offices.

Though the protest was peaceful, but the students demanded the immediate removal of the Acting-Dean Students' Affairs.

They demanded that for the extension of the tenure of the out-going Dean, Students' Affairs, Dr. Olugbenga Adeyemi, as a reward for his good performances.

Other demands made by the students included: immediate commencement of the process for the conduct of the election of the institution's Students' Government Union and the removal of external security personnel now that the school had fully resumed after the strike occasioned by the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU).

It was gathered that the students who had preferred the out-going Dean Students Affairs style of leadership against the acting dean, had to protest in order to have the former's tenure extended.

The Speaker, Students' Representative Council, Victor Akinnibosun, who spoke on behalf of the students said "No inauguration of elected members of students' union government, no 2016/ 2017 second semester examinations."

The protesters later removed the barricade after the resolutions reached by the Students Representative Council in a swift meeting with the management of the university.

Other resolutions reached with the management were: The refund of the alleged N500 collected from students for tutorials to affected students from Tuesday, July 25, the conduct of SUG election in the next three weeks.

Adeyemi who later advised the protesters to go back to the various hostels and homes in peace and return for normal lectures today, said he has no issues with the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof., Kayode Soremekun. "Let me tell you (students) that in the last one and half years that I have occupy the position of the Dean Students' Affairs, I have been carrying out my legitimate duties as directed by the VC.

"I have no issues with Prof. Kayode Soremekun. The VC has right to appoint anybody, any time into any position.

In an interview the university's Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Mr. Godfrey Bakji, said the management was ready to meet with the demands of the protesters.

The gate to the institution was later opened for business of the day around 12: noon yesterday after the Speaker of the Students Representative Council and the Dean Students Affairs confirmed to the protesters that most of their demands had been agreed on by the management.