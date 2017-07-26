Ghana: MoI Interacts With Parliamentary Select Committee On Communications

press release

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, over the weekend interacted with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications at Koforidua, Eastern Region, where he gave comprehensive brief of the functions of Ministry of Information.

Being the first interaction between the Ministry and the Committee, which is under the chairmanship Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, all heads of Agencies under the Ministry were present at the meeting.

Mr. Abdul-Hamid told the MPs that when the Information Ministry was reestablished by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government after it had been merged with the Ministry of Communications about four years ago, the status of the Ministry was nothing to write home about.

To that effect, the Minister explained that since his assumption of office, one major thing that preoccupied the Ministry was renovation of the building housing the Ministry and the Information Services Department, adding that the situation was very deplorable.

He also showed a copy of the revived Ghana Today Magazine, which had been out of the news stand for about ten years. "Within five months of my office, ISD has been able to publish a special edition and the second edition is at the press and will be out in two weeks," he noted.

The Minister told the Select Committee that ISD had proven that given the needed resources, the Department would live up to expectations, adding that ISD was the bedrock of the Ministry and appealed to the Committee members to support the Ministry whenever ISD budget appeared before them.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, told the Minister to keep updating members more often to enable them know what was going on so that they could make well-informed decisions about the Ministry and its agencies when the need arose.

All Heads of key agencies of the Ministry including the Information Services Department, (ISD), the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) made presentations on their respective institutions.

