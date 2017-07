Photo: Nairobi News

Canadian rapper Drake during a community barbecue at Emancipation Park for his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend.

Kenyans online have joined a global bandwagon that has been trolling Canadian rapper Drake due to his unconventional outfit.

Drake, known for his trademark Stone Island coordinates, was pictured in the unusual attire during a community barbecue at Emancipation Park for his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend.

Some actually thought that he looked like a preacher; other said he looked like he was about to present a folk song and others, well take a look: