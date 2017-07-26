Kenya: Government Names Cholera Hotspots

Photo: Anthony Omuya/ Daily Nation

A food vendor goes about her business as raw sewage flows nearby.

The government has identified four counties as major cholera hotspots.

Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir said Kisumu, Garissa, Machakos and Nairobi counties have been mapped out as hotspots.

Mr Korir said the national government is working with the counties to mitigate the disease.

"In Nairobi six treatment centres have been opened at Mukuru Kwa Njega, Mukuru Kwa Reuben and Huruma," he said.

Speaking during the 10th edition of the Kenya Medical Training College annual sports competition, Mr Korir said the government has sought the help of international bodies such World Health Organization in mitigating the outbreak.

"The outbreak was first reported in April and we have recorded 120 cases,

The PS said Nairobi was hit hardest but the number of new infections is on a decline.

He said poor sanitation is the major cause of the disease.