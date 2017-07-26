Sudan: Long-Serving Port Sudan Workers Denied Permanent Contracts

Port Sudan — About 150 'temporary' port workers in Port Sudan have been denied access to permanent work contracts, in spite of having worked at the port for many years.

Aboud Shiribini of the Seaports Workers Union told Radio Dabanga that the failure to continue the permanent service of the 150 workers has resulted in the loss of their rights to receive treatment cards and compensation for work injuries.

He explained that the 'temporary' workers have been working in the port for between seven and 11 years. He explained that they do most of the important work in the port.

In June, the governor of Red Sea state, Ali Hamid, announced last that new companies will be established which will take over the loading and unloading at the ports in the state.

"A large number of workers will lose their jobs," activist Mohamed Karrar told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan at the time.

"This is a negative sign that reflects the governor's insistence on solving disputes by force," the activist warned. "In the Port Sudan massacre in 2005, 21 demonstrators against new companies were brutally killed."

On 29 January 2005, government forces violently quelled a demonstration calling on Khartoum to allocate more resources to the marginalised region inhabited by the Beja tribe. In addition to the 21 people killed, more than 400 others were injured. Hundreds of protesters were detained.