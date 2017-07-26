Sudan: Journalist Held Covering El Gedaref Teachers' Protest

El Gedaref — On Tuesday the security services in El Gedaref arrested journalist Abdellatif El Daou while he was covering a protest by El Gedaref's teachers demanding to be free on Eid Al Fitr (the conclusion of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan) and a nature of work allowance.

A teacher told Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref that "The government did not give the teachers the last Eid as a holiday, and the teachers do not receive a nature of work allowance".

The teachers held signs demanding the state government expedite the payment of their financial dues.

On Monday the security apparatus in Kassala arrested activist Ali Idris of the student coalition against the backdrop of demonstrations and speeches organised at the university headquarters in solidarity with the students of Darfur at Bakht El Rida University since last Thursday.

A student leader told Radio Dabanga that the arrests also included other students who could not be identified so far and pointed to the heavy security and police presence at the university headquarters.

He said that on Tuesday for the third day in a row the university students took part in demonstrations expected to continue in solidarity with students of Bakht El Rida University.