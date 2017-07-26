26 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: LMC Wants NFF to Suspend Six Referees for Poor Performance

Six match officials in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), whose performances have been adjudged as not meeting the high standard of the league, have been suspended from further handling of matches for the rest of the 2016/17 season.

Following a review of performances of match officials in the last three match days, the League Management Company (LMC) has requested the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the said match officials from the NPFL games.

The officials include four referees and two assistant referees, who officiated in different games on Match Day 29, 30 and 31.

They include Umar Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who officiated in the Match Day 29 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United, Aliyu Abdulahi of Kaduna State, who was the match referee on Match Day 30 between Katsina United and Kano Pillars, Saleh Mohammed of Jigawa for his poor performance on Match Day 30 between Plateau United and FC IfeanyiUbah and Samuel Agba of Cross River State, who officiated on Match Day 32 between FC IfeanyiUbah and Gombe United.

The assistant referees are Emmanuel Udoh of Akwa Ibom State and Falegha A of Bayelsa State, who were the assistant referees to Agba in the FC IfeanyiUbah and Gombe United fixture.

The LMC in a letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar and addressed to the NFF General Secretary, said, "The said referees failed to meet up with the high standard expected in the Nigeria Professional Football League and made decisions which were obviously wrong and which had a direct impact on the outcome of the respective matches."

