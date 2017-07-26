25 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Village Head's Home Torched, No Arrests Made By Tuesday Evening

Cases of arson to properties belonging to opposition members are on the increase with the latest victim, a kraal head in Mazowe, Tendai Nyachuru's homestead torched Monday night by suspected Zanu PF youths.

Police confirmed the incident in a report but no suspects had been made by Tuesday evening.

"One of our supporter's huts were razed by fire and property worth thousands of dollars destroyed.

"Nearly 15tones of maize was destroyed, including sofas, kitchen units, blankets, birth certificates and other important valuables were all burnt to ashes.

"Leader Nyachuru, a strong MDC-T cadre, has been advocating for change in the province which made him a target," read an MDC-T statement.

The incident comes barely 48 hours after an MDC-T member George Sande was severely assaulted by Zanu PF supporters for wearing party regalia.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project, Sande was intercepted by Zanu PF youths and one Changara on his way to the market and was taken to an office where he met his fate. After the attack, he was left unconscious at a caravan near a police camp in the suburb.

The case was reported to police but no arrests have been made despite the fact that people in the area say the culprits in the matter are known.

Last Friday, President Mugabe urged his supporters to desist from violent activities but, did not mention anything about the opposition attacks that have been carried out by his members in recent weeks.

Zimbabwe

