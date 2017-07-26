26 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Tz Bars Jkuat and Ku From Admitting Students

By Ouma Wanzala

Two Kenyan universities operating in Tanzania are among 19 higher learning institutions that have been blocked from admitting students in September.

Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology failed the standards test, Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) said on Wednesday.

The two universities will now have to comply with the standards before being allowed to continue with admission of students in future.

The two universities are among 19 institutions in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya operating in Tanzania that have been affected by the decision of the regulator.

TCU Executive Secretary Eleuther Mwageni said an audit conducted in September and October 2016 revealed failure by the institutions to observe standards and regulations guiding the sector.

