26 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Bitok Optimistic Despite Zone V Upset

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The national volleyball team head coach, Paul Bitok, has insisted that the team's future is bright following a fairly convincing performance at the just- concluded Zone V Championships, which was staged at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Rwanda scooped a silver medal after finishing second behind Kenya, who stunned them in the final game 3-1 to claim the title. However both teams qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 16-22.

"It is a matter of giving them more chances to play as many matches as possible at the international level and I believe at the Africa Cup of Nations we will have a much stronger senior national team," he said.

The biennial event had attracted four countries namely Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya and hosts Rwanda, and the tournament was played on a round robin format.

Rwanda won their first match against South Sudan 3-0 (25-18, 25-13 and 25-17) and the second against Uganda 3-1 (3-1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-21) before losing to Kenya 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-21). Uganda finished in the third position while winless South Sudan finished at the bottom of the table.

"It was unfortunate to lose the title at our own ground, but we are happy to have achieved our goal of qualification, let's prepare well as we are meeting other strong sides from North and West Africa in October," he added

Individual player awards:

Best server: Cuthbert Malinga (Uganda)

Best receiver: Jairus Kipkerui (Kenya)

Best setter: Brian Kipkerui Melly (Kenya)

Best Attacker: Daudi Okello (Uganda)

Best Blocker" Placide Madison Sibomana (Rwanda)

Best Libero: Bosco Mutabazi Bonijuru (Rwanda)

Best defender: Sam Juma Khaoya (Kenya)

MVP: Placide 'Madison' Sibomana (Rwanda)

Rwanda

Rwanda, Italian Armed Forces Commit to Strengthen Ties

The Italian Air Force Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Enzo Vecciarelli, is in the country on a three-day visit aimed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.