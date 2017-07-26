26 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: REG Fired Up Ahead of Game Three in Playoff Finals

By Richard Bishumba

The reigning regular basketball league champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) are optimistic to retain the lead in playoff games finals as they face Patriots in Game 3 of the best-of-five finals series this Friday at Amahoro indoor stadium.

The two sides, each bidding for their first playoff games title, will go into game 3 seeking to take the lead after winning one game each in the first two games held on July 14 and 15. REG won game one 82-75 while Patriots took game 2 with 83-77 victory.

REG who are on a serious hunt for a treble in their maiden season, are keen on bouncing from game 2 defeat and head coach Jean Bahufite has faith in his players.

"I have faith in my players; I know we can do this as a team. We have been training and trying to correct weaknesses and mistakes we noticed from game 2, we will come back stronger."

The former national team assistant coach told Times Sport on Tuesday.

He added," Our target stands still, we want to win the treble and we won't give up till the last minute. Game 3 is very crucial; we can't afford any unnecessary mistake. We will do all we can for this very important win,"

On the other hand, Game 3 equally means a lot for Henry Mwinuke's Patriots who are playing these finals for a third consecutive season. They lost the title to former giants Espoir in 2015 before being stunned by IPRC- South last year. This is a redemption chance, according to skipper Aristide Mugabe.

In women's fray, APR are set to win the title should they beat IPRC- South in game 4 on Friday.

The military side won game 1 73-44, the archrivals of IPRC- South claimed game 2 in a narrow 53-47 before Charles Mbazumutima's ladies retained the lead with game 3 victory in a 66-58 win.

Friday

Men Game 3

REG Vs Patriots 8pm

Women Game 4

IPRC- South Vs APR 6pm

