26 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Airtel Africa Doubles Data Revenue But Net Income Stagnates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Data revenue is now the biggest contributor to revenue growth for Airtel Africa for the first three months of 2017.

The mobile telco says data revenues contribute 18.7 per cent of overall Africa revenue compared to 16.9 percent same period in 2016.

Data revenues hit Sh14.3 billion growing by 11.3 percent year on year, fuelled by an increase in Data customer base by 19.4 percent.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Raghunath Mandava says efforts to optimize unprofitable revenue streams resulted in higher net revenue growth of 3.3 percent

"New KYC norms impacted customer additions and consequently revenue growth in the quarter. The data story in Africa is unfolding well with consumption and revenue increasing," said Raghunath Mandava MD and CEO, Africa.

Africa underlying revenues, however, grew flat by 1.5 percent year on year.

Active Airtel Money customer base hit 8.7 million, increasing the total transaction value on Airtel Money platform by 31.4 percent to Sh446 billion.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.