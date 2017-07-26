Kenya: Airtel Africa Doubles Data Revenue But Net Income Stagnates

Nairobi — Data revenue is now the biggest contributor to revenue growth for Airtel Africa for the first three months of 2017.

The mobile telco says data revenues contribute 18.7 per cent of overall Africa revenue compared to 16.9 percent same period in 2016.

Data revenues hit Sh14.3 billion growing by 11.3 percent year on year, fuelled by an increase in Data customer base by 19.4 percent.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Raghunath Mandava says efforts to optimize unprofitable revenue streams resulted in higher net revenue growth of 3.3 percent

"New KYC norms impacted customer additions and consequently revenue growth in the quarter. The data story in Africa is unfolding well with consumption and revenue increasing," said Raghunath Mandava MD and CEO, Africa.

Africa underlying revenues, however, grew flat by 1.5 percent year on year.

Active Airtel Money customer base hit 8.7 million, increasing the total transaction value on Airtel Money platform by 31.4 percent to Sh446 billion.