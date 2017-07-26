25 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Disabled Folks Fume As Police Ban March to Parly

Photo: Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Police in Harare have bared people with disabilities from handing over a petition to parliament.

The Zimbabwe People and Parents for Children with Disability last week notified the police of their intention to hand over their petition to speaker Jacob Mudenda.

The marginalized community had scheduled their event for Wednesday only to be notified that the event was illegal.

In a letter addressed to the group's focal person Nyasha Nhau written and signed by Harare Central District Chief Superintendent Chizemo J, the police said it was not possible for the planned event to take place.

"We have received notification of an intended march and handing over of a petition to the parliament of Zimbabwe planned for 26 July 2017.Your letter of notification does not comply with provisions in some sections of the Public Order and Security Act, and you are advised to comply with the law before embarking on the intended march," read part of the letter.

Nhau told New Zimbabwe Tuesday that they were surprised by the police's decision to block them from democratically engaging with the parliament over their rights which are being trampled upon.

"This clearly shows that our government does not recognize people with disabilities. They are fine with treating us a charity case," he said.

He said they wanted to report that they were not fully enjoying economic, social and political rights enshrined in the constitution.

According to Nhau, they wanted to inform parliament that there were not being fully represented in the house of assembly.

