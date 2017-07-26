Kenya: Principal, 4 Others Oppose Murder Charge Over Death of Pupil

Mombasa — The principal of St Augustine Preparatory School in Mombasa and four other people have been charged with the murder of a six-year-old pupil who was crushed to death by a school bus last week.

The accused through their lawyers have opposed the charges, saying they are too harsh.

High Court Judge Dora Chepkwony will make the ruling on Wednesday afternoon whether the five with take plea or not.

The Director of Public Prosecutions argues that the five should not challenge the decision to enter plea at this stage.

According to the charges, the accused, with others not before the court, jointly murdered the boy in Sega, Majengo, in Mombasa County.

The six-year-old boy was run over by the back wheels of the bus when he fell down through an opening on its floor.