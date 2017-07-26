Namibia: Pensioner Robbed and Killed

An elderly resident of Ontana village in the Onkumbula area of the Oshikoto region was killed moments after visiting the local shebeen where he was seen carrying a large amount of money on Monday evening.

Police deputy commissioner Naomi Katjiua yesterday said 81-year-old Joel Nandjembo visited the Ontana cuca shops, where he was seen in possession of a large amount of money. He left around 19h00, but never reached home as he was attacked and killed near his mahangu field.

Katjiua said the deceased was found in a pool of blood with a fresh wound on the back - and the money missing.

Marius Natangwe Nangolo, the spokesperson of Epupa Investment Technology, which is responsible for the payment of old-age pensions, said the money in Nandjembo's possession could not have been part of recent pension payouts.

"No pension payout was done in the area recently. The money could have been part of his savings, or money from other sources," Nangolo said.

He lamented the incident, saying elderly people are vulnerable, and should not go around carrying a lot of money with them. "By so doing, they put their own lives in danger," he said.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder yesterday, and is expected to appear in court at Ondangwa today.