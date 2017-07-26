South Africa: Anti-Rhino Poaching Team Yields Further Successes

press release

Following a high speed chase and a shootout with police along the R22 in Hluhluwe this past Saturday, three suspects were arrested and a fourth suspect was fatally wounded.

The police anti-rhino poaching team was acting on information that a group of men would be traveling in a bakkie from Melmoth to poach rhino in Hluhluwe. The vehicle, fitting the specified description, was spotted but efforts to try and stop it had proven futile after the suspects sped away, resulting in a high speed chase and a shootout between the suspects and police.

As a result of the shootout, the suspect's vehicle veered off the road. Three suspects were injured and subsequently arrested and a fourth suspect, a police constable was fatally wounded.

A 303 hunting rifle with the serial number filed off, 303 live ammunition, a silencer, a 9mm Pistol, 9mm live rounds, 2 x Axes, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and other smaller implements were recovered.

The three arrested suspects are currently in a hospital under police guard. The suspects are likely to face charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and contradiction of road traffic act.