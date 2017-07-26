24 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Anti-Rhino Poaching Team Yields Further Successes

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Following a high speed chase and a shootout with police along the R22 in Hluhluwe this past Saturday, three suspects were arrested and a fourth suspect was fatally wounded.

The police anti-rhino poaching team was acting on information that a group of men would be traveling in a bakkie from Melmoth to poach rhino in Hluhluwe. The vehicle, fitting the specified description, was spotted but efforts to try and stop it had proven futile after the suspects sped away, resulting in a high speed chase and a shootout between the suspects and police.

As a result of the shootout, the suspect's vehicle veered off the road. Three suspects were injured and subsequently arrested and a fourth suspect, a police constable was fatally wounded.

A 303 hunting rifle with the serial number filed off, 303 live ammunition, a silencer, a 9mm Pistol, 9mm live rounds, 2 x Axes, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and other smaller implements were recovered.

The three arrested suspects are currently in a hospital under police guard. The suspects are likely to face charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and contradiction of road traffic act.

South Africa

More Arrests As Cape Town Brothel Blackmail Syndicate Appears in Court

The Hawks have made two more arrests in the case of an apparent ring of Cape Town brothel keepers who allegedly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.