24 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Caring for Katutura Central's Needy People

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — Moved by the number of vulnerable children in their community, two people were moved to start a welfare organisation that feeds and cares for those who would otherwise not be in a position to care for themselves.

Katrina Nguvauva and Walder Pakarae founded the Katrina Nguvauva welfare organisation seven years ago.

"We support care for the elderly, orphans, street children, people with disabilities and those affected by HIV/AIDS," said Nguvauva. The organisation feeds these people three times a week at the Katutura Community Hall.

"I do not like to see people suffering - that is what moved me to start doing this," Nguvauva said.

In serving the vulnerable members of society, Nguvauva said she has made it her goal to encourage children to stay away from alcohol. "We encourage children to stay out of trouble and focus on their studies," added Nguvauva.

On special occasions such as Christmas and Independence Day, Nguvauva and Pakarae together with their team make the elderly feel special by washing their clothes and trimming their nails and hair.

"As you can see there are a number of shacks here - that is where we house the children who do not have a place to stay. We are thirty-two in total, of these eighteen are children," said Nguvauva who lives in Katutura Central Constituency.

Despite having sponsors, the duo appealed for more people to come on board, saying that taking care of the needy comes with the challenge of a lack of resources. "We are thankful to all our sponsors," they both said.

New Era visited the welfare organisation last week when it received a donation of 100kg of meat from a business organisation.

"Being a business person I thought of giving back to the community and there was no better organisation than this one because they care for the needy," remarked Teppy Ngaizuvare, who made the donation.

Namibia

U.S.$36,000 Monthly Rent for PG Offices

The works ministry has raised a red flag over a recently concluded rental agreement for office space for the prosecutor… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.