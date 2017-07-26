Zimbabwe: Tour De Tuli Mapungubwe Roars Into Life

About 350 international cyclists from various countries will cycle from South Africa to Zimbabwe, via Botswana, in the Tour de Tuli Mapungubwe Race.

The race begins tomorrow.

Cyclists from Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Botswana, Japan, Australia, Denmark and Zimbabwe will participate at the 10th anniversary of the Tour de Tuli.

The event will be hosted by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority. "Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area is celebrating the 10th anniversary of hosting the annual cycling event, Tour de Tuli.

"Approximately 350 cyclists and 150 support staff are expected to participate during this year's event.

"Participants for this event predominantly consist of South African cyclists as well as cyclists from all over the world, including Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Botswana, Japan, Australia, Denmark and Zimbabwe," said Tinashe Farawo, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson.

The Tour de Tuli has over the years grown in stature and last year alone.

The cyclists will cross Point Drift from South Africa into Botswana, ride through Nortugre on Day 2 before crossing into Zimbabwe at Maramani Community Camp.

Cyclists will then cycle from the Maramani Community Camp to a crossing along the Limpopo River and cross at an informal border back into South Africa on the last day.