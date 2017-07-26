Mauritius: A National Plan for Better Management of Water Resources

press release

A National Integrated Water Resources Management Plan has been developed in the context of the implementation of the Regional Integrated Water Resources Management Project.

The underlying objective of the Project is to strengthen the commitment and capacity of participating countries to implement an integrated approach to the management of fresh water resources. It will also help attaining the long term goal of enhancing the capacity of those countries to plan and manage their aquatic resources and ecosystems on a sustainable basis.

The implementation of the project would be completed in September 2017.

The National Integrated Water Resources Management Plan will be placed on the website of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities.