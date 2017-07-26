The Catholic Bishops have continued paving way for dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema with the clergy conferring once more with the Head of State.

President of the council for Catholic Bishops Telesphore Mpundu and Bishop Alick Banda reported back to President Lungu on their meeting with Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

The bishops have conferred with both parties and are working on hammering out the next step that should bring the possibility of dialogue closer.

Archbishop Mpundu appealed for patience from the public as the clergy facilitate for dialogue between the two sworn political rivals.

He said that the bishops have heard the two parties and will fix the nation an update.

President Lungu and Hichilema have slid into a bitter political rivalry that has dragged the country on the verge of division arising from a dispute over the outcome of the August 11 2016 elections.

The UPND leader alleges that his vote was stolen and matters blew out of proportion when the matter was thrown out by the courts of law without being heard on a technicality.

Hichilema has been in jail for over three months on a charge of treason and his case has yet to go to trial.