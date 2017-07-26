Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of running scared with the opposition, saying it should mind its own party business.

MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka accused DPP secretary general Griezeder Jeffrey was Jeffrey and President Peter Mutharika of meddling into the party affairs and working relationship with People's Party (PP) instead of focusing on their party matters.

"The DPP is running scared of MCP and its leader Dr Lazarous Chakwera as 2019 elections is drawing closer," said Mkaka.

"President Mutharika and even DPP secretary general are busy poking their noses in MCP affairs. This clearly shows Mutharika and DPP are afraid of MCP and Chakwera," said Mkaka.

He was reacting to comments President Mutharika made at a political meeting that MCP is mistreating the party's vice president Richard Msowoya, who is also Speaker of Parliament.

And Wa Jeffrey speaking on Tuesday in Chitipa where Mutharika officially commissioned Chitipa Water Supply project, attacked MCP for what she said poaching members from PP, saying the political liaisons between the two parties was unholy like a snake and guinea fowl.

"Mr President, you have done a lot of things in Malawi, but the opposition members don't want to acknowledge," said Wa Jeffrey.

"I hear MCP and PP have formed an alliance which is like a relationship of a snake and guinea fowl.

"You know the guinea fowl left for America to look for food, but the snake at home is busy preying on the little ones. They have taken [Sidik] Mia and [Mzuzu City] Mayor [William Mkandawire] and yet they are in an alliance," she said.

Wa Jeffrey continued: "By the time guinea fowl returns, all the children will have been eaten by the snake."

MCP has welcomed into its rank and files hundreds of former PP members including Mia, Mkandawire, Ken Kandodo and Wakuda Kamanda.

Apparently, the guinea fowl which Wa Jeffrey was insinuating is Joyce Banda, former Malawi president who is founder and leader of PP. She is currently in self-imposed exile in United States of America since 2014 when she lost an election to Mutharika.

But reacting, Mkaka said Wa Jeffrey comments is proof that the DPP are "running scared".

While PP administrative secretary Joseph Chikwemba said Wa Jeffrey was peddling lies that Banda's party is in alliance with MCP but that they have a common front as an opposition block.

Chikwemba also said people are free to associate with political parties of their choice let alone joining them.

"PP and MCP have different ideolgoies. But politically speaking, we have one common enemy [DPP] and one common mission which is to give Malawians hope," Chikwemba said.

