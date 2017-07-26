Namibia: Mugging of Student Lands Young Men in Prison

TWO young men convicted of robbing a University of Namibia student in Windhoek almost a year ago have both been sent to prison for a year.

Although the robbery that Hafeni Lukas (22) and Jamaica Katindi (21) were found to have committed on 8 September last year was a failure from which they profited nothing, it remained a crime with quite a heavy price attached, and they were made to realise that with their sentencing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura.

Lukas and Katindi both denied guilt during their trial before magistrate Esme Molefe.

However, the magistrate rejected their denials as an afterthought, accepted that the testimony of the complainant in the case was clear, consistent and trustworthy, and convicted the two men of robbery.

With their sentencing, the magistrate told them that they had been convicted of an offence that was both serious and prevalent, and which involved both violence and dishonesty.

The court had to send out a message that such crimes would not be tolerated, and also had to impose a sentence that would deter Lukas and Katindi from again committing a similar type of offence, magistrate Molefe said before sentencing each of them to 12 months' imprisonment.

The complainant in the case testified that she was mugged by Katindi and Lukas while walking to her cousin's house after she had been dropped off by a taxi in the Ombili area of Katutura.

She said the two men came running from behind, and Katindi then kicked her, grabbed her by the neck, and took the school bag she was carrying. She fell to the ground. When Lukas and Katindi started to run away with her bag, she called out to them, asking them to return the bag as there was nothing inside, she said.

Katindi reacted by turning around and aiming with a bottle as if he wanted to throw it at her, she testified.

It was at that point that Lukas realised he knew her, she said. She told the magistrate that Lukas told Katindi to return the bag to her since he knew her brother. While Katindi threw the bag at her and ran away, Lukas remained behind, took her hand in a forceful way, and apologised to her, saying they had not recognised her earlier, she said.

The following day, she added, Lukas came to her house to apologise, while Katindi sent her a cell phone text message in which he offered her N$500 with a request that she should not report the matter to the police.

"We are very sorry we did not know it was you," he said in the message, she told the court.

According to Lukas and Katindi, though, Lukas was running after Katindi, who had grabbed his cap and ran out of the bar where they had been drinking, when Katindi bumped into the complainant in an alley she was walking through. She started screaming and threw down her bag before Katindi ran off in confusion, they claimed. Katindi also told the court he thought she wanted money to be stopped from laying a charge against them, and he then decided to offer her N$500.

The offer to pay her was incriminating, the magistrate indicated. She also reasoned that it was striking that the complainant screamed for help - something for which there would have been no reason in her view if the complainant was not being robbed.

Lukas and Hafeni stood trial without legal representation. Public prosecutor Mpule Chainda represented the state.