Red Lions host Silver Strikers at the Balaka Stadium in their Carlsberg Cup round of 16 assignment on Wednesday afternoon hoping to revenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of the bankers last Sunday.

In their previous meeting last Sunday in the TNM Super League, the bankers clipped the soldiers 2-0 at Civo Stadium.

The soldiers will be banking on their home run to stun Lovemore Fazil's charges who have been stuttering in recent times.

"We know Silver will come here to salvage another victory but we will fight hard for victory ," said Prichard Mwansa, assistant coach of Red Lions.

"We lost against them on Sunday and going to this one means we must fight as we want to consolidate our respect against them.

"Everybody is aware what they bring here. Although we are at home, we must never underestimate them.

"We know they are capable of winning games and we must respect them - Silver have quality players.

"I am sure we will be ready for them come match day and we hope to show them an exit door in this cup."

The Zomba based giants will also be desperate for a win because they have not been consistent in their performances in recent times.

They lost to Be Forward Wanderers, Civil Sporting Club and the bankers in the League despite a six star start in the same elite League.

However, Red Lions will have to ensure their defence is solid and avoid conceding goals, as the bankers have a lethal striker in Mathews Sibale, who is scoring at least in each and every game for his team.

In the other camp, Silver Strikers coach Lovemore Fazil said they are looking forward to face the soldiers at their own backyard.

"We are set for them, and l can assure our fans that they come in their large numbers at Balaka because victory is what they should expect from us," said Fazil, who has Airtel Cup already in his cabinet this season at Area 47.