Malawi: Court Fines Illegal Liquor Seller

A 28-year-old man Juma Chumachiyenda has been convicted and fined K25, 000 by Nkhunga Third Grade Magistrate Court in Dwangwa for selling liquor without permit.

Chumachiyenda was slapped with the fine in default to serve six months jail term after pleading guilty to the charge of Illegal Sale of Liquor under section 72(1)(a) of the Liquor Act. He paid the fine.

He was arrested by the law-enforcers on Thursday 20th July at Dwangwa Trading Centre after they found him selling assorted liquor drinks at a shack behind Bongwe Rest house.

He was found with seven 200ml bottles of WOW pineapple Liquor, three 1litre bottles of Chibuku beer and a five litre bottle of locally distilled spirit also known as Kachasu.

On Friday, the court forfeited the confiscated liquor and fined Chumachiyenda.

Chumachiyenda hails from Dambule II village in the area of T/A Phambala in Ntcheu district.

On 14th July, 2017, another liquor seller, Ajasi Kusiwa of Maliwere village in the area of T/A Mulonyeni in Mchinji district was fined by the same court K25, 000.00 in default to 12 months IHL after finding him guilty on similar charge of selling illegal liquor.

Selling of cheap liquor also known as sachets is prohibited by law.