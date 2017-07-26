Boma Stars, a reserve netball side for Civonets are regional champions for the K25 million Gateway Mall Netball Challenge following their triumph during the regional finals held at the Gateway netball Court in Lilongwe's Area 47.

The regional finals involved 10 teams that emerged champions in their designated districts. These were- Yomtanga Sisters (Mchinji), Boma Sisters, Lioness (Lilongwe Urban), Ntchisi, Kasungu Sisters, Olembe Sisters (Salima), Bana Sisters (Nkhotakota), Dedza Police, Dedza Queens, Ntcheu Medicals, Dowa Police and Mitundu Medicals (Lilongwe Rural).

From Saturday to Sunday, the teams battled for both the regional stakes and four places reserved for the districts in the competition's final phase scheduled for early September.

At the end of it all, Boma Stars emerged regional champions after defeating Lioness by 40-29 baskets during the final game. Kasungu Sisters finished third after crashing Dowa Police 29-11 in the third-place play-off.

All the four teams that made it to the semi-finals qualified for the final Top 8 phase, where they join seeded heavyweights Blue Eagles Sisters, Civonets, Mafco Soldiers and Supa Sakua.

As regional champions, Boma Stars received a trophy and K300,000 from sponsors MPICO with the runners-up pocketing K150,000. Kasungu and Dowa shared K100,000 and K75,000 respectively as third and fourth-placed teams respectively.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony, MPICO operations and marketing manager Ellen Chapinduka-Nyasulu commended Central Region Netball Committee (CRNC) for administering the district play-offs and regional finals professionally.

"We are happy with the way the competition has been administered both at district level and the regional level. The committee has been very professional, transparent and accountable in handling all the affairs of the competition and we are looking forward to the grand finale early September," said Nyasulu.

CRNL chairperson Fanwell Katengeza hailed all the participating teams for maintaining a high level of discipline and displaying good skills.

"This was the first time for the competition to go to the districts and we were not sure how the districts would fare. But we have had a very successful tournament and have seen some rare talent emerging from the grassroots, which is what our sponsors have been looking for," said Katengeza.

The CRNC chair disclosed that five players from remote districts have already been recruited by giants like Civonets, defending champions Blue Eagles Sisters and other Lilongwe teams.