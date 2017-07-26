26 July 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: My Dismissal From Zanu-PF Was a Blessing in Disguise - Mujuru

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwean politician Joice Mujuru.
By Shorai Murwira

Former Vice President, Joice Mujuru believes her dismissal from the ruling Zanu PF was a blessing in disguise as she never thought that one day, she would be leading a progressive movement, the National People's Party.

Mujuru who was expelled from the ruling Zanu PF in 2013 on accusations of plotting to overthrow President Robert Mugabe said she is still in the dark on why she was booted out adding that she is no-longer interested in what happened in the past as she was innocent of all the accusations leveled against her.

"I still do not know why they thought that I wanted to do such a thing. I am still shocked that the man, (Mugabe) I have known since the struggle turned against me,

"I do not know if they still have something on me but as for I am no longer interested in everything which happened during that time.

It is actually a blessing in disguise because I had not thought of coming up with a political party that I will lead," said Mujuru in an interview with 263Chat at her Chisipite home.

According to Mujuru, President Mugabe encouraged her to call for a press conference to retaliate against attacks from the first lady Grace Mugabe but she found it absurd considering that it could have been misconstrued as an attack on him.

She added that when she offered to resign, Mugabe told her that she cannot do that while those older than her were still serving.

Zimbabwe

Trump Abortion Policy Endangers Teenagers

The Donald Trump administration has left young people vulnerable to pregnancy related complications after prohibiting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.