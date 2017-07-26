Cornell Loubser has secured a second silver medal for South Africa in the city of Samsun at the Deaflympic Games in Turkey.

Swimming the 200-metre butterfly final, Loubser went 2min 26.19sec to add a medal to the 100m fly silver she won earlier in the Games. Gold went to Polina Bilalova of Russia in 2:23.12.

Loubser said she stunned even herself in the final, telling the Team SA website: 'I felt good in the water and comfortable. At the end when I touched the wall and saw my time I was so stunned and couldn't believe I managed to improve my time by four seconds from the morning's heat.'

Loubser now has two early birthday gifts ahead of her 23rd birthday on Thursday.

The Potchefstroom student went on to say: 'I've got another medal in my bag and am so proud. All thanks to Lord Jesus for strengthening me all the way. As I stood there on the podium I was so proud and excited at the same time to get two medals and both are silver with PB times!'

'To be a champion, I think I have to see the bigger picture. It's not about winning or losing it's about every day's hard work and about thriving on a challenge.

'I'd like to my family for always been be there for me. The encouragement and motivation that I draw from them contribute immensely to this achievement.

'Also I'd like thank Chef de Mission Tadhg, teacher Nelly and teachers Lerato and Terence Parkin for selecting me for Deaflympic, the people of SA for embracing me and My SA teammates (Tadhg Slattery) parents of all the athletes for the amazing support'.'

Meanwhile on the track, Simo Jiyane ended fifth in his 100m semi-final.

A Deaflympics debutant, he clocked 11.36sec to end 17th overall of 24 place and improved on his heat tim of 11.46.

Not bad going at all for the 20-year-old matric pupil at St Vincent School for the Deaf who has no coach, having to rely join teachers at his school and his father for guidance.

Loubser's fellow swimmers Mark Roach and Pierre Dellieu both made through to the semi-final of the 50m freestyle with times of 24.60 and 25.10 respectively.