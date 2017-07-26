Tanzania: World Food Programme Embarks On New Strategic Plan in Tanzania

Under the CSP, WFP aims to improve market access for 250,000 smallholder farmers while overseeing a multi-sector nutrition programme for 185,000 pregnant and nursing women and children under two, and providing food assistance to over 300,000 refugees.

"The development of WFP's new Country Strategic Plan provides the Government with the opportunity to identify priority areas where, together with our partners, we can reduce the impact of shocks to vulnerable populations so they become more resilient and more food secure," says Brigadier General Mbaazi Msuya, Director of Disaster Management in the Prime Minister's Office.

WFP focuses specifically on two of the 17 globally-adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG2 - Zero Hunger - and SDG17 - Partnerships for the Goals. SDG2 aims to eradicate hunger by the year 2030 while SDG 17 promotes partnerships, both public and private.

"The CSP lays the foundation for WFP's work in Tanzania while ensuring maximum value as we work with the Government to attain the SDGs and reach middle income status by 2025," says Michael Dunford, WFP Tanzania Country Representative. "The entire portfolio is embedded within the Government's development and emergency frameworks; it supports system-strengthening with a view to transitioning towards national ownership."

Tanzania's CSP builds on WFP's areas of expertise in the country. The activities focus on support to refugees; targeted nutrition programmes; support to smallholder farmers; building government capacity and providing supply chain services; and establishing a field hub to test, refine and scale up innovations that contribute to reaching the SDGs by 2030.

Emergencies and food assistance remain a core focus of WFP's work in Tanzania with more than 85 percent of its four-year US$455.7 million budget allocated to support some 310,000 refugees and their host communities in north-western Tanzania.

The CSP is designed to enable longer-term planning in support of the United Nations Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP II) and the Government's National Five Year Development Plan. It was developed in close collaboration with the Government of Tanzania, donors and other development partners following extensive analysis, including an independent strategic review by a national socio-economic research institution.

Implementation of the CSP for Tanzania began on 1 July, after approval by WFP's Executive Board in June.