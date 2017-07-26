Namibia: Farm Workers Advised to Have Retirement Plans

The land reform ministry said children of former farmworkers have no right to claim land from their parents' former employers.

The ministry's spokesperson, Chrispin Matongela, was speaking to The Namibian in an attempt to clarify the options former farmworkers have when it comes to evictions, and what farm owners can do to assist.

Media reports have in the recent past carried a number of stories about farm workers and their families being evicted from the farms they had lived and worked on for generations.

Many of the workers or their families are forced to leave when the farm changes hands, or when they are retired. As a result, some families are forced to live along farm corridors with their livestock, while others are forced to move into informal settlements in nearby towns.

Matongela said government has had vast experience in cases whereby farms they had bought had farm workers living there.

"We had to find a family unit for them to live on each time we bought a farm and found people living on it. But we cannot keep doing that; then all the farms will become former farmworkers' farms," he stated.

The spokesperson advised farmworkers to come up with a retirement plan so that by the time they are probably evicted, they do not become homeless.

The Agricultural Employers Association's Danie van Vuuren told The Namibian a few weeks ago that in terms of the Land Reform Act, farm owners cannot give property rights to anybody on farmland as it will be in contravention of the current legislation.

Van Vuuren said the union has only dealt with two cases thus far, including one last year where a farmworker demanded land based on years of service.

He echoed Matongela's sentiments that farmworkers should plan for retirement or disability, like everyone else.

"Living on a farm with your family is a benefit which is part of the employment contract [...] The moment the employment contract ends, the right to live at the workplace also stops," he said.

According to Van Vuuren, most farmers are willing to assist farmworkers to buy property from towns in which to retire.

He also advised government to implement the National Pension Fund, which has been in the pipeline for a while now, as it will benefit farmworkers.

"Make available enough affordable serviced plots at all centres in the country so that the poor people and former farmworkers will also have the opportunity to own a house," he proposed, adding that education in rural areas should be strengthened so that the children will be able to get jobs later on and support themselves.

The Namibia Farm Workers' Union (Nafwu)'s Rocco Nguvauva said the union has dealt with too many cases of evictions, although he could not give a specific number.

He said the union would negotiate with farm owners to extend the eviction deadline for up to a week at times to enable the farmworkers and their families to evacuate the farms.

"Farmworkers have now been settled at Omitara, Ongombo West, Drimiopsis, Ludwighaven in the Tsumeb area and Skoonheid, to mention but a few," he explained.

Nguvauva said they are currently still negotiating with a farm owner in Omaheke, where the worker is being evicted after 50 years of service there.

"The old man has no other place to go to," he added, also urging government to assist the farmworker through resettlement.

The Namibian earlier reported on the revised draft National Resettlement Policy, which will also start catering for farmworkers and other citizens who do not have land.