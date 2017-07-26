East Africa: Bank of Mauritius Bags Best Central Bank Governance-Indian Ocean 2017 Award

press release

The Best Central Bank Governance - Indian Ocean 2017 award was conferred to the Bank of Mauritius (BoM) on 20 July 2017 by the London-based Capital Finance International (CFI.co) magazine for having excelled in its commitment towards driving technological innovation and underpinning sustainable development.

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource providing news, analysis and commentary on business, economics and finance. Every year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the development of economies and add value for all stakeholders. The CFI.co Awards Programme rewards excellence and aims to inspire others to further improve their performance.

In its report, the judging panel stated that the BoM won the Award as it demonstrated its determination in being a few steps ahead of developments and in ensuring the country's financial services industry, a mainstay of the local economy, while maintaining its competitiveness and attractiveness.

The judging panel further underlined that the BoM has gained recognition for the efficacy of its monetary policies, keeping the rupee exchange rate closely matched to macroeconomic fundamentals. It recognised the BOM's initiatives which have significantly strengthened the regulatory framework in order to keep up with evolving international standards and further improve the domestic financial markets infrastructure. The CFI.co judging panel also lauded the bank on its forward-looking approach to both innovation and supervision.

Moreover, the conferment of the Award to the BoM for the entire Indian Ocean region, according to the CFI.co, is the result of a stringent selection process based on a wide range of criteria including the critical eye of business journalism, corporate leadership, academia and exhaustive information gathered by the Awarding body's own research team. The key judging elements are namely: management; corporate governance; transparency; and innovation.