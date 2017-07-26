Namibia: Travel Agents Find Joy in Helping SRT to Protect Desert Rhinos

African Travel Concept, a local agency specialising in safaris and adventure excursions, last week received recognition from Namibia's flagship rhino protector, the Save the Rhino Trust. ATC's unwavering support for rhino protection was captured in a special certificate given by the trust to the travel enabler.

At a special ceremony, the Save the Rhino Trust Chairperson, Maxi Louis presented the certificate to ATC Namibia Managing Director, Monika Ihms and the the ATC team.

ATC Namibia said it has supported the work of the Save the Rhino Trust since June 2015 donating a total of N$210,000 it has collected on various occassions.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at ATC Namibia for this incredible contribution to rhino conservation. We really value your amazing continued support to monitor and conduct research on the desert-dwelling black rhinos in the Kunene region. We would like to call upon other Namibian companies to also support this cause," Ms Louis said.

ATC Managing Director Ihms said is important that the tourism industry supports those who conserve the treasures of Namibia - as this is the main reason tourists visit Namibia. "I would be very happy to see more operators action such efforts. The tourism industry is booming this year and ATC is happy to have set in place a process to ensure support for various essential programmes such as Save the Rhino Trust. We shall continue our support towards SRT and hope to at least have a small impact on conserving this endangered species," she stated.

The Save the Rhino Trust runs an extended network of field workers, researchers, armed guards, community supporters and trackers to ensure constant surveillance of all the individual rhinos in the Kunene and Erongo regions. Their dedicated work spanning more than 30 years, has ensured the survival of the critically endangered black rhinos living in the desert.