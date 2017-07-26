21 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Southern Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Conclusion of SADC Ministerial Committee of Organ Held in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Conclusion of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ held in Tanzania

A South African Government delegation led by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has concluded its successful visit to Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, where the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation met on 20-21 July 2017.

Amongst other things, the MCO reviewed the political and security situation in the SADC region and noted that the region remains largely peaceful and stable, not withstanding some challenges in the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On the situation in Lesotho, the MCO meeting congratulated the coalition Government following the elections held on 03 June 2017 and urged the Government of Lesotho to expedite the implementation of SADC decisions, particularly in relation to constitutional, parliamentary, judicial and public sector reforms.

Regarding the situation in the DRC, the MCO meeting received an update from the delegation of the Government of the DRC in relation to preparations for elections. The meeting also took note of a report by the MCO Troika Assessment Mission to the DRC undertaken in April 2017.

The MCO urged all stakeholders in the DRC to refrain from actions that would undermine the political and security situation in the country. The MCO further urged the government of the DRC and the Independent National Electoral Commission to publicise the revised electoral calendar.

Other members of the South African delegation were Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize (Home Affairs), Minister Michael Masutha (Justice and Correctional Services) and Deputy Minister Ellen Molekane (State Security).

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Cybercrimes Bill Threatens Our Freedom

The Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill will affect every internet user in South Africa - but at 139 pages long, there's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.