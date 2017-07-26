South Africa: Social Development Responds to Mail and Guardian Article

press release

The Ministry of Social Development would like to reiterate that both Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the former South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) CEO, Mr Thokozani Magwaza, agreed to part ways by way of mutual agreement and in the best interest of SASSA.

This was done to allow the Agency to pursue its plans of finding a viable payment solution for social grants in line with the 15 March 2017 Constitutional Court judgment, which reaffirmed that SASSA has a constitutional obligation to administer and pay social grants.

Allegations that Mr Magwaza was "pushed out" are baseless and unfounded. On media reports that Mr Magwaza's life is / was under threat, the Ministry would like to put it on record this is news to Minister Dlamini as Mr Magwaza never until the day he appended his signature informed her about the alleged "threats on his life."

If Mr Magwaza had reasonable grounds to believe his life was under threat and informed Minister Dlamini of such, she would have advised Mr Magwaza to report the matter to competent law enforcement authorities for proper assessment. But if Mr Magwaza decides to report the alleged "threat on his life" to the media rather than to the Minister and relevant authorities that have the mandate and the competence to investigate such allegations, it remained his choice to do so.

Since assuming responsibility for the social development portfolio, including at the recent meeting with SASSA staff, Minister Dlamini has been on record that the South African Post Office, as a state-owned entity should assist SASSA in the disbursement of social grants. This position was reiterated by President Zuma in his opening speech of the ANC Policy Conference.

It is therefore disingenuous to suggest that Minister Dlamini prefers an "open tender" that will continue to benefit CPS." It is a matter of fact and public knowledge that SASSA, with the instruction of Minister Dlamini has held various engagements with SAPO to explore government to government collaboration in the interim while SASSA is building internal capacity to be a paymaster in the long run.

In the recent meeting of the IMC on social security held in Cape Town, a decision was taken that a process of due diligence should speedily be undertaken with SAPO to ensure that it has the requisite capacity to carry out the payment of social grants without putting the livelihoods of over 17 million social grants at risk. Given the foregoing, it is therefore utterly malicious to allege that Minister Dlamini "favours a proprietary solution".

The Ministry has noted media reports that the recently appointed Acting CEO of SASSA, Ms Pearl Bengu had registered a business entity with the Minister's daughter. In response to media enquiries on this matter, which the media selectively ignored, the Ministry indicated that since its registration the company has not taken off and that Ms Bengu had voluntarily declared it as per the prescriptions of the public service.

The company was registered as an economic empowerment vehicle for black women in the maritime sector. Neither Ms Bengu nor the Minister's daughter has flouted the public service regulations by establishing an initiative that sought to empower young black women who were still economically disenfranchised.

In the interest of good governance, the Minister had directed her daughter to resign her directorship from the consortium with immediate effect.

