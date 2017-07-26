25 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South Africa: 'Ma Blacks' Invade South Africa, Lines Up Six Shows

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's leading reggae group Black Missionaries famously called 'Ma Blacks' together with Anthony 'Mr Cool' Makondetsa are on a South Africa tour where they have lined up six shows.

The group's lead vocalists Anjiru Fumulani confirmed their departure and said their target is to market Malawian music as well as reaching out to their international audience.

"After performing at Mibawa last Friday, I can confirm that we are leaving for South Africa on 25th July and we are expecting to have six shows," said Fumulani.

"We are going there to market Malawi and to reach out to our fans residing in the reainbow nation. We are ready and everything is in place so we are promising our fans nothing but the best," he added.

According to Fumulani, their farewell show at Mibawa was 'a very good warm up' ahead of their shows in South Africa.

The band makes a return to the rainbow nation after performing seven shows during their last year's tour.

Venues and charges for their shows are yet to be released

