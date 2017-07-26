Malawi's Swimmer Finishes Last At World Championship

Malawian swimmer Ammara Pinto fell at the first hurdle by finishing last overall in 100m backstroke at world swimming championship in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Pinto's performance was also worse than her best time having clocked 1:20:95 minutes among 59 participants.

Her coach Yona Walesi said the Malawian swimmer was slow and failed to stand the heat among the world's best in the junior competition.

"Ammara swum badly by being last in her heat on position 8 and also overall last on position 59," Walesi said.

"Her time is 3 seconds her best time."

He attributed the performance to nervousness competing with world's best swimmers.

"She told me after the race that she did not perform well because of stress," the coach said.

"We will continue training hard in the remaining events."

Ammara will return to the pool on Friday for 50m freestyle, her compatriot Tayamika Chayang'amuno will start her race on Wednesday in 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle on Thursday.

She will be beamed live on SuperSport 7HD (DStv channel 227) from 9am, according to MultiChoice Malawi sales and marketing manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda.

Another Malawian swimmer Felipe Gomes finished third from last in his heat in 100m breast stroke on Sunday and is expected to do his second event in 200m breast stroke on Thursday.

Gomes finished fourth in the heat and 64th overall; beating competitors from at least 10 other countries to give Malawi 613 Fina points.

"He has broken Malawi's record and he is now the number one swimmer in the country for this race. It is a wonderful achievement for himself and the country," said Malawi team leader Monica Ching'anamuno.

British Adam Peaty was the overall winner after clocking 58.21 seconds.

